Below Deck Down Under’s Joao and Tzarina take brutal digs at each other via Instagram

Joao, Harry, and Tzarina from Below Deck Down Under

Joao and Tzarina from Below Deck Down Under made cryptic Instagram posts seemingly directed at one another following their messy split.

Joao and Tzarina from Below Deck Down Under seemed like the dream couple for a good portion of season 2. Yet as their relationship progressed, tears were shed and hearts were broken. Furthermore, according to the chef, there was a lot that went down within their relationship that was not shown.

As Tzarina revealed to her followers via her Instagram story, Joao was a completely different man when the cameras stopped rolling. Eventually, she noticed the “manipulation,” “narcissism,” and “gaslighting” in his behavior.

And when Joao seemingly took a jab at her via his Instagram post, Tzarina retaliated with her own dig. Let’s just say things got messy.

Below Deck Down Under’s Joao and Tzarina throw jabs at each other via Instagram

If fans thought season 2 of Below Deck Down Under was dramatic, the brutal aftermath of the season came out to be even messier.

Due to there being no reunion special, the castmates felt the need to get their untold stories out via social media.

According to Tzarina, there was a lot that wasn’t shown in regard to her relationship with Joao. “It was a really toxic situation and I should have listened to my gut from the beginning,” the chef explained on her Instagram story. She added, “Unfortunately, as soon as the cameras stopped, the real him came out. And the manipulation and the narcissism and the gaslighting…”

Yet Tzarina wasn’t the only one spilling about her ex.

Joao took to his own Instagram account to make a cryptic post about “breaking free” from people who “brought out the worst in him.”

While fans couldn’t help but wonder if this was in reference to his breakup with Tzarina, the chef seemed to confirm this theory with her own post.

Tzarina captioned her reel with the quote “I broke free”, seemingly in direct reference to Joao’s caption.

Tzarina finished off the diss by lip-syncing the lyrics to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire.” “Bloodsucker, famef*cker, Bleedin’ me dry, like a goddamn vampire.”

Many Below Deck Down Under fans showed their support for the chef, writing in the comments of the post, “I was waiting for Joao’s mask to slip and he didn’t fail. He still needs to work on how he treats people. Good bosun, but wobbly social skills, and a little bit chauvinistic. You deserve so much better.”

Another fan agreed, writing, “You have an army of us behind you!!”

Stay tuned for more Below Deck Down Under on Bravo.