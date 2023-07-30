Below Deck Down Under’s Harry Van Vliet recovering from broken collarbone

Deckhand Harry Van Vliet from Below Deck Down Under Season 2 just suffered a pretty serious injury off-screen.

One of the newcomers of Below Deck Down Under Season 2 is Deckhand Harry Van Vliet.

We are only a few episodes into the season so far, but he seems to be a great addition to the team, which includes Captain Jason Chambers and Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott.

According to Bravo, he has over two years of experience in yachting and applies that to his on-screen duties. But, one off-screen moment just caught our attention.

The crew member just took to social media to reveal that he recently suffered an injury. In fact, the unknown accident resulted in a broken bone.

Did Below Deck Down Under’s Harry Van Vliet just get injured?

On July 26, Harry posted a video of himself underwater on Instagram.

In his caption he wrote, “Practicing tricks underwater. Love what you do, for me that is anything underwater. Sadly I have had to go back to Australia to recover from a broken collarbone. Looking forward to getting back to Asia as soon as I have recovered.”

The reality TV star didn’t reveal exactly how he got injured. Judging by the fact that he brought up underwater tricks, one may have caused the accident.

Nevertheless, he has received well wishes in the comment section of the post.

One fan wrote, “Get well soon!”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Mend quickly.”

So far, none of his Down Under co-stars have publicly commented their reactions to his accident. Viewers will soon see from the rest of Season 2 if he is clumsy/accident-prone.

