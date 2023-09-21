Are Jaimee and Culver still together from Below Deck Down Under?

Are Jaimee and Culver from Below Deck Down Under still in a relationship? Or have they decided to call it quits?

Jaimee and Culver from Below Deck Down Under didn’t exactly have a “happily ever after” when season 2 wrapped up.

The season finale ended with Jaimee cheating on Culver with Luka, then claiming not to recall the incident. Although Culver forgave Jaimee in the end, the stew admitted in her confessional that she was only sticking around with Culver because she was “gutless.”

Article continues after ad

With their last scene leaving everything up in the air, some fans would like to know whether or not the reality TV pair is still together.

Article continues after ad

Are Below Deck Down Under’s Jaimee and Culver still a couple?

As Jaimee revealed in the season 2 finale, she was never as interested in Culver as he was with her.

Of course, this left audiences puzzled as to why she would want to stay with the chief entertainment officer if she didn’t return his feelings. In the final episode, appropriately titled “She’s Just Not That Into You,” Jaimee further explained her choice to stick around with Culver.

Article continues after ad

“All throughout the season I clearly wasn’t as into him as he was into me,” she said. Referring to her cheating scandal with Luka, she added, “I obviously appreciate his forgiveness because I don’t want him to be angry at me.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

When asked by the producers why she chose to leave with Culver as his girlfriend, her facial expression implied that she was just as befuddled. “I can see that Culver is hurting,” she began, “and I just feel really guilty. I think sometimes I’m just kind of gutless in giving something up when I should.” She concluded her explanation by adding, “I want him to feel better. So this is where we’re at.”

Article continues after ad

Time has passed since the season 2 finale, leading viewers to question whether the pair managed to keep their relationship intact.

While neither Jaimee nor Culver have publicly addressed their split, it appears as though the two are no longer boyfriend and girlfriend.

Article continues after ad

Neither Culver nor Jaimee follow each other on Instagram. Furthermore, when Culver made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, he told host Andy Cohen that he was “single” (per Monsters and Critics.)

Article continues after ad

As for Luka and Jaimee, it seems as though their flirtation was just a fling. Now, according to Luka’s Instagram, he has a new girlfriend.

Stay tuned to Bravo for more Below Deck.