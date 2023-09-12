Below Deck Down Under star narrowly escapes becoming Captain Jason’s next firing

This season of Below Deck Down Under has seen a high number of firings, with two yachties having to leave after serious issues of indecency and privacy.

Captain Jason removed both Luke and Laura from the show after Luke went into Magot’s room while naked and attempted to get in bed with her.

He was sent to a hotel after the show’s producers and cameramen intervened, returning to the yacht to collect his things before leaving the show. However, his co-star Laura was also fired after comments she made to Margot about the incident were deemed “inconsiderate” and inappropriate by Captain Jason.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This, combined with her repeated unwanted advances towards Adam, meant that Jason also terminated Laura’s contract with the show.

In addition to the firing of Chef Ryan last season after his food failed to wow the guests, Captain Jason has now fired four people, and fans were worried that a trailer had teased the firing of one more.

Margot avoids being fired despite drinking on the job

Below Deck fans believed Margot might have been next to go after the second-half trailer showed her drinking while on the clock, which is a pretty significant breach of rules.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“IMO, I’m pretty positive she’s going to be fired,” one fan wrote on the Below Deck Down Under subreddit. Commenting on a promo for a future episode, they said: “They showed a scene of Jason saying something about no drinking on charter, and that person is let go.”

Article continues after ad

However, another fan pointed out that Culver was also reprimanded by Captain Jason in previous seasons for drinking on the job, but wasn’t fired for it, saying: “He just got a warning so we will see how it plays out.”

Article continues after ad

This is almost exactly what ended up happening with Margot, as she was given a final warning by Captain Jason and allowed to stay on board.

For a breakdown of what happened between Margot and Luke after he was fired from the show, check out what they said in messages to each other after the show ended.