Jaimee gives Culver ‘silent treatment’ in messy Below Deck Down Under triangle
Culver, Jaimee, and Tzarina from Below Deck Down Under
Jaimee and Culver’s relationship is already facing hurdles in the trailer for season 2 episode 14 of Below Deck Down Under.
Just when fans thought things couldn’t possibly get messier within the Jaimee/Culver/Tzarina love triangle on Below Deck Down Under, the reality series proved otherwise.
In a recently released trailer for an upcoming episode of the second season, Culver and Tzarina have an interaction that leaves Jaimee feeling insecure. As Jaimee reveals in the trailer, she plans on giving Culver “the silent treatment” for his actions.
Jaimee gives Culver the cold shoulder in season 2 episode 14 of Below Deck Down Under
Following a tragic medical issue on the yacht involving one of the guests, the crew members were left in a state of shock and fear. Thankfully, the guest proved to be alright in the end, but the incident left the cast feeling unsettled.
After the incident, Culver went to comfort Tzarina. This left Jaimee feeling neglected since Culver chose to comfort the chef instead of her.
“We just had this medical emergency, and obviously emotions are down,” Jaimee said in the trailer for episode 14. “Rather than coming to see me, he’s gone to see Tzarina,” she said of Culver. She then adds, “I’m not good at talking about my emotions, so silent treatment it is for a bit.”
Of course, this incident didn’t go unnoticed by fans of the series who had a lot to say about the unfolding of events.
“LORD is Jaimee ever insufferable,” one fan of the show wrote on the Below Deck Down Under subreddit. “She’s giving Culver the silent treatment because he went to ‘comfort’ Tzarina instead of her? What if Tzarina was genuinely upset and needed support? But of course, Jaimee would never considered other people’s emotions.”
They then added, “Plus we all know Culver wasn’t supporting anyone, he was just eating food.”
Keep watching Below Deck Down Under to watch all the drama unfold.