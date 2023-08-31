Margot could be fired next on Below Deck Down Under after shocking rule break

Will Margot from season 2 of Below Deck Down Under be the next to be let go by Captain Jason Chambers? Fans think so.

Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under has been anything but smooth sailing. Although we are only 13 episodes in, three of the yachties have already been fired.

While all of the remaining crew members are in danger of getting the boot at the drop of the hat, fans are convinced that Margot will be the next to go.

Is Margot the next to be let go on Below Deck Down Under season 2?

While it’s common for the yacht mates to enjoy a drink or two during their time off, it is considered a major breach of the rules if any of them are caught drinking on the job.

In the season 2 promo trailer for the second half of the season, fans get a sneak peek at a conflict involving Margot, in which she is caught drinking on the job.

Of course, this behavior likely won’t fly past Captain Jason Chambers who values safety and professionalism above all else.

According to fans of the show, they believe Margot will be next to go since the series makes a point of showing her drinking while on the clock.

“IMO, I’m pretty positive she’s going to be fired,” one fan wrote on the Below Deck Down Under subreddit. Commenting on a promo for a future episode, they said, “They showed a scene of Jason saying something about no drinking on charter and that person is let go.”

Another commented on how Culver was also reprimanded by Captain Jason in previous seasons for drinking on the job, yet wasn’t fired for it. “Last season Culver got in trouble for drinking on charter. He just got a warning so we will see how it plays out.”

Stay tuned for all new episodes of Below Deck Down Under to see where all your favorite crew members end up.