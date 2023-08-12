Below Deck Down Under fans want trigger warnings added after Season 2 misconduct

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 has now aired several instances of sexual misconduct. And now, fans are asking for warnings ahead of inappropriate moments.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 has only aired a few episodes and it’s already… a lot.

So far two crew members have been fired, Bosun Luke Jones and Stewardess Laura Bileskane, for their inappropriate misconduct towards their co-stars. One situation even involved the victim being unconscious.

That being said, viewers were extremely uncomfortable with the situations being shown on camera. Especially since there were no trigger warnings given.

Fans have now taken to social media to advocate for new rules to be implemented.

Do Below Deck Down Under Season 2 fans want trigger warnings?

On August 9, a Season 2 viewer posted instructions on where to complain about the lack of trigger warnings on Reddit.

The Reddit user shared several resources to contact, including Bravo, the production company 51 Minds, and the Hayu streaming service.

Several viewers have shared their reactions to the detailed guide and are thankful that it was provided.

One fan wrote, “Thank you so much for posting this, I was looking into it myself. It was just too much without a warning.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I got the heads up on here and did NOT watch. So glad I didn’t. Would’ve been pissed if I unknowingly watched tho. Def needed a warning.”

Viewers will soon see if production/Bravo takes notice of these messages and implement trigger warnings.

Fans will also find out whether or not there are going to be more instances throughout Season 2 where these warnings have to be used.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Down Under and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.