Below Deck Down Under’s Margot Sisson hails “heroic” Aesha Scott after Luke incident

Below Deck Down Under’s Margot was supported by Aesha Scott after sexual misconduct from another crew member. Now, Margot’s calling her a hero.

The sexual harassment incidents that came from Below Deck Down Under Season 2 was not expected. Right now, we’re talking about the first one. Not the one started by Stewardess Laura Bileskane.

Bosun Luke Jones was found trying to be inappropriate with Stewardess Margot Sisson without her consent. Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott was the one who informed her that he was making an advance on her while she was half-asleep. The situation soon caused Luke to be fired.

Now that Episodes 6 and 7 have aired, Margot is sharing her reaction to the incident. And she is making sure to shout out Aesha for taking charge.

What did Below Deck Down Under’s Margot say about Aesha?

On August 8, Margot used her Instagram stories to publicly thank Aesha for helping her out during the scary situation.

Margot wrote, “The way she recognized the vulnerability of the situation I was in and her courageous intervention on my behalf was both heroic and so admirable.”

The reality TV star also posted a separate thank you to Captain Jason Chambers. He was the one who kicked Luke off the boat and forced him to stay the night at the hotel after the incident.

Margot added, “Thank you for repeatedly making me feel safe and supported. I wish every captain were just like you.”

Hopefully, Laura and Luke are the only ones who tried being inappropriate with their co-stars this season. Viewers will soon see for themselves.

Hopefully, Laura and Luke are the only ones who tried being inappropriate with their co-stars this season. Viewers will soon see for themselves.