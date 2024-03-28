Below Deck crew member gives shoutout to “angel” charter guest

Chief Stew Fraser Olender praised Below Deck Season 11 primary charter guest Lesley Gaudiosi with a positive comment on social media.

Lesley Gaudiosi and her friends were charter guests on Below Deck Season 11, and they were on the boat during a chaotic time with the crew.

Jared Woodin had just been fired from his job, and Cat Baugh unexpectedly left and had to go home because her friends needed support.

The St. David crew still planned an amazing charter with a murder mystery party and a beach picnic. However, the boat’s impeller was clogged with sand at the beach while the guests had to leave due to a storm.

After the charter ended, Lesley gave a tip of $30,000, which is very rare in the Below Deck franchise. The show’s official Instagram account shared a clip of her departure speech.

“Our Below Deck crew really came through Catch up now on @peacock!” the post’s caption read.

“It’s actually gonna make me a little emotional, because this has been something that’s been on a bucket list of mine. And you guys truly exceeded all expectations I ever had,” Lesley said on the show.

“And so I am truly so grateful, and I had such an extraordinary time. Thank you for everything.”

Chief Stew Fraser Olender commented on the post and wrote, “@hotworkingmom my angel,” tagging Lesley’s Instagram handle.

On Lesley’s own Instagram page, she shared a photo with Fraser and captioned the post, “It’s not Fletcher! It’s the greatest chief stew ever @fraserolender,” poking fun at another charter guest who said his name wrong.

Since the Below Deck stars were dealing with being two crew members down, it was even more meaningful to Fraser for the charter guests to be pleasant and accepting.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.