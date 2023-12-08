Bachelor Joey Graziadei breaks down over “shocking first” in Season 28 trailer

Joey Graziadei is the newest lead on The Bachelor season 28. Like previous seasons of the franchise, Joey’s season will feature a shocking first.

The Bachelor season 28 returns on Monday, January 22, featuring Joey Graziadei as the lead. His journey will have many twists and turns, including a surprising final moment viewers won’t see coming.

Joey joined the franchise on The Bachelorette season 20 competing for Charity Lawson’s heart. He made it to the final two, but Charity ended up rejecting Joey’s proposal and getting engaged to Dotun Olubeko.

Now, Joey is on his own quest to find love, but it won’t be easy. The tennis coach will travel the world with over 30 women to some of the most romantic locations.

Bachelor Joey reacts to “crazy” moment at final rose ceremony

The new trailer for The Bachelor season 28 reveals Joey’s emotional journey on the show. While multiple women seem to be falling in love with him, he still has fears following Charity’s rejection.

“I’m sick of giving everything I can and it not being reciprocated,” Joey tearfully explained in the teaser. “With Charity, I tried to get down on one knee and I was stopped. So my biggest fear is ‘the one’ walking out.”

Later in the trailer, a “shocking first in Bachelor history” is teased, showing Joey standing at the final rose ceremony and sighing. “That was crazy, I didn’t expect that at all. I can’t think that’s happened before.”

“I know I gave as much as I could. I’m sick of feeling like this,” Joey continued, as he walked away from the podium and took his suit jacket off.

While viewers don’t know what the shocking moment will be yet, they’re hoping that Joey doesn’t get rejected yet again.

But if the trailer is anything to go by, it looks like he won’t have the same ending as Charity did on The Bachelorette season 20. It would be upsetting to see Joey heartbroken again.

The Bachelor season 28 airs on Monday, January 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.