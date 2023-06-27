The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson defends her unexpected rose pick

Charity Lawson, the Bachelorette for Season 20, just tried to justify her very unexpected first rose pick in the premiere episode.

Season 20 of The Bachelorette started out swinging with jaw-dropping and entertaining moments. The first episode is always a fan-favorite because each of the singles meets with the Bachelorette for the first time.

The first night can truly make or break their entire relationship with Charity Lawson. But, she wasn’t the only person who was on the lookout.

In the premiere episode, Charity’s brother Nehemiah was posing as the bartender to get the scoop on the boys. He later recalled all of his opinions to her, to help her make a decision of who to pick first.

Ironically one of the people Nehemiah was not a fan of turned out to get the first rose of the season.

Who did The Bachelorette’s Charity pick as her first rose?

In Episode 1, Nehemiah told Charity he was not a fan of Brayden at all. He seemed to have an egotistical attitude, especially when he was retelling his first encounter with Charity with the other men.

Frankly, her brother’s warning did not seem to phase her. In fact, Charity soon chose Brayden as her first rose of Season 20.

On June 26, the Bachelorette spoke with The Wrap and tried to defend her choice.

She said, “My brother’s insight was, of course, incredibly helpful, and it may not make sense obviously after hearing that and then giving Brayden the first impression rose, but I’m capable of making choices on my own.”

The reality TV star went on to say that she really enjoyed her first impression conversation with Brayden.

Charity said, “The conversation just flowed effortlessly, I didn’t have to force the conversation to keep going, there was just this momentum that seemed to never stop.”

Viewers will soon see if picking Brayden was the right choice or if it turns out to be a big mistake. To stay updated on all things The Bachelorette and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.