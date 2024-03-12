The Bachelor Season 28’s shocking cliffhanger threatens Fantasy Suite elimination

The Bachelor Season 28 Fantasy Suite episode didn’t have a rose ceremony, leaving viewers to wonder if Joey Graziadei eliminated anyone.

Joey Graziadei spent time with his final three women in Tulum, Mexico for the overnight dates on last night’s episode of The Bachelor.

Rachel Nance jumped into a cenote pool with Joey on her date, and was taken to the hospital because she thought her jaw was broken. She ended up going to dinner and accepting Joey’s Fantasy Suite invitation.

Kelsey Anderson and Joey went on a boat ride together, where they swam with stingrays and turtles. They both admitted they loved each other in the Fantasy Suite, and Joey had a feeling that Kelsey might be the one.

Daisy and Joey enjoyed their time in Mexico by taking a quad ride, and went to the Fantasy Suite later that night. However, Daisy still had insecurities about her relationship with Joey.

The Bachelor Season 28 Fantasy Suite episode ended on a shocking cliffhanger, with Kelsey knocking on Joey’s door the morning after he spent the night with Daisy.

Joey didn’t answer the door, so she decided to write a note instead that said, “We need to talk.”

“I don’t wanna blindside Joey ever, I just want to be honest and I want to be able to tell him everything that’s on my mind,” Kelsey explained. “I would rather leave now than have my heart completely broken.”

When Joey received the note, he was confused about the meaning since he and Kelsey confessed that they loved each other during their date.

In next week’s episode, viewers will find out the reason behind Kelsey’s note to Joey and if she decides to leave the show.

Bachelor fans could also get more clarity about why Joey cries at his final rose ceremony, and whether it has to do with Kelsey or another contestant.

As Joey gets closer to a proposal on The Bachelor, the stakes will be higher with each rose he gives out.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.