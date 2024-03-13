Are Love Is Blind’s Brittany & Kenneth back together? Video sparks romance rumors

The Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion hasn’t been released yet, but Brittany & Kenneth are already spilling tea.

In just a few hours Love Is Blind fans will finally find out the relationship statuses of the Season 6 cast.

The highly-anticipated reunion is set to release on Netflix on March 13 and answer all of our burning questions regarding the contestants and their love lives. Well…the ones that haven’t already been spoiled already.

After seeing ex-fiances Chelsea & Jimmy going out to lunch and having fun at a nightclub, fans are already speculating that they are going to reveal at the reunion that they are back together. The same goes for Jeramey and Sarah Ann.

And now, it looks like yet another Season 6 pair has decided to expose their statuses before the reunion.

Netflix

Are Love Is Blind’s Brittany and Kenneth dating?

On March 12, Brittany took to TikTok to post a video of herself and Kenneth together, with the caption “Don’t tell anyone”.

For those who have forgotten, the two got engaged in the pods but soon called it quits after they met face-to-face for the first time.

The video has since skyrocketed with well over 10 Million views on the platform.

Viewers have taken to the comment section of the post to share their reactions, with most being completely taken aback and excited for what this clip could mean.

One fan wrote, “Whaaatttt??? I literally can not wait for the reunion!”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “So I will be up at 3am front and ready for this messy reunion yes sir.”

Now this could be evidence of their reconciliation, or simply two exes hanging out. Nonetheless, all questions regarding this couple and the rest of the cast will be answered.