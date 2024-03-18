Why did Love Is Blind’s Brittany & Kenneth break up? Season 6 split explained

Love Is Blind fans across the world were heartbroken when Season 6 contestants Brittany and Kenneth decided to split before getting to the altar. But why did they end up breaking up?

Love Is Blind Season 6 premiered on Valentine’s Day of 2024 and gave us five on-screen engagements.

Kenneth Gorham and Brittany Mills’ fiery romance during Season 6 ended with an engagement that fans hoped would last beyond the season finale.

Unfortunately, the couple’s relationship swiftly went sour and fans started seeing Kenneth’s red flags for the first time.

Are Kenneth and Brittany still together?

When the pair met face to face they started losing the connection they had back in the pods. It started with moments of awkward silence during their trip to the Dominican Republic.

Brittany noticed this, so she tried to put in the work but Kenneth did not reciprocate her efforts. The two were not on the same page for many things including physical affection.

Kenneth opened up to People about this and said, “And so, even with me feeling those moments of Brittany and I might maybe not be on the same page, I still said to myself, ‘I’m going to go with it’. But at that final moment, I was like, ‘Yeah, this is it… We’re here, with a week’s time’, so not the best thing to keep going.”

When Brittany tried to address the problems they were facing, Kenneth withdrew emotionally. He even gaslighted his fiance and blamed her for all the problems that were happening in their relationship.

A viewer wrote on Reddit: “Can’t stand this dude. Nothing worse than seeing someone gaslighting and acting toxic but covering it in the mirage of ‘Christianese’ to justify it.”

Another wrote: “She was trying to talk to him about the lack of desire in their relationship and he spun that sh*t around on her so fast. He knows damn well he doesn’t want her at this point, and he’s eager to take the opportunity to put their issues on her.”

There was so much that Brittany could take, and so the couple called it quits during Episode 8.

However, during the season 6 reunion, Kenneth and Brittany updated fans on their relationship today, noting that while they aren’t back together romantically, they talk “every day” and are “extremely close” as friends.

“We’re at a really good spot,” Brittany said of her current relationship with her ex-fiancé.