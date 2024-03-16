Are Love Is Blind’s Sarah Ann & Jeramey still dating? Season 6 romance explained

After that phone-tracking incident, it’s no surprise that Love Is Blind Season 6 fans think Jeramey and Sarah Ann are together.

One Season 6 duo whom fans can’t stop talking about is Jeramey Lutinski and Sarah Ann Bick.

Despite the fact that the two formed a connection in the poss, Jeramey decided to propose to Laura instead, which she accepted.

However, the chances of them saying ‘I do’ to each other at the altar are getting slimmer and slimmer, especially when you consider the infamous conversation between Jeramey and Laura where she accused him of staying out with Sarah Ann behind her back until 5 am the next morning.

Article continues after ad

At this point, fans are speculating that Jeramey decided to choose Sarah Ann and that they are currently in a relationship together. And this social media clip might have just confirmed it.

Netflix

Love Is Blind fans think Jeramey & Sarah Ann are dating

On February 29, a LIB fan took to TikTok to re-post a clip from one of Sarah Ann’s recent videos, in which there were some clues that might indicate that she and Jeramey are dating.

Article continues after ad

Not only does it seem as though she filmed her video inside Jeramey’s house, but the fan also spotted a Hawaiian shirt in the background. Season 6 viewers know that Jeramey’s staple in his wardrobe is Hawaiian shirts. The TikToker even showed a comparison, claiming that the Hawaiian shirt that was in the background of Sarah Ann’s video was a perfect match to the one he wore during the season.

Article continues after ad

The video has since gone viral with over 1 million views. Judging by the comments section, this TikToker isn’t the only person who is convinced.

One fan wrote, “It’s Jeremy’s place. I knew the second I saw the picture and the crown molding.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “She’s obviously in his place lol.”

Viewers will soon see if their theory is true when the reunion premieres on Netflix on March 13.

Netflix

Season 6 reunion answers the Sarah Ann & Jeramey romance question

During the Season 6 reunion, Sarah Ann and Jeramey confirmed the rumors and shared that they are in fact in a relationship and have been for several months.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To give you an idea on just how much their relationship has grown since leaving the pods, Sarah spoke with Page Six and shared that the couple has even considered reaching a big milestone together.

“We’ve definitely talked about marriage. It’s something that we both are still wanting to do, but we want it to be on our terms,” she told the outlet.