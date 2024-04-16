Are 90 Day Fiancé’s Natalie & Mike divorced? Relationship drama explained

Mike Youngquist filed for divorce from Natalie Mordovtseva at the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell-All, which will finally end their marriage.

Natalie Mordovtseva reunited with her ex-husband Mike Younguist during the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell-All, and they discussed their breakup.

In the episode that aired on April 15, Mike asked franchise alum Debbie Johnson to serve Natalie with divorce papers because he couldn’t legally do it himself.

Natalie was emotional and wanted to sign them right away, but her estranged ex-boyfriend Josh Weinstein and other cast members told her to consult with a lawyer first.

Although Natalie was tempted to finalize her divorce immediately, she tried to convince Mike not to go through with it.

The 90 Day Fiancé star is still holding onto her past relationship, and claimed that since Mike was her only connection to the US, she would be upset to let that go.

Natalie had a failed attempt to get back together with Mike because she wanted to have a baby with him, but he realized she was using him and rejected her.

After waiting several years, Mike wanted to speed up the divorce process because he has a new girlfriend and is hoping to marry her in the future.

Mike is still dating his girlfriend Sara, but it’s unclear whether Natalie signed the divorce papers yet. Even if she did, it takes awhile for divorces to become official.

Natalie was recently seen with Josh on Cameo, which could confirm that they’re back together. Now that the former 90 Day Fiancé couple has moved on, the divorce might be finalized soon.