90 Day Fiancé fans slam “desperate” Natalie for getting back together with Josh

Josh might be using Natalie on 90 Day: The Single Life.

90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva appeared in a Cameo video with Josh Weinstein, and fans aren’t happy that they’re back together.

Natalie Mordovtseva moved to California to live closer to her boyfriend Josh Weinstein on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4.

Her mom Nelia went with her to Los Angeles from Ukraine and wanted Josh to help find an apartment for them.

Since Josh works as the CEO of a modeling agency, Natalie convinced him to get her a job in the entertainment industry.

Toward the end of the season, Natalie broke up with Josh because he couldn’t commit to her. She also didn’t see a future with him.

Article continues after ad

TLC

90 Day Fiancé fans claim Josh is Natalie’s other “backup plan”

On Reddit, a 90 Day Fiancé fan revealed that Natalie is back together with Josh after he made an appearance in one of her Cameo videos.

“NATALIE MORDOVTSEVA BACK WITH JOSH. Ordered a Cameo from Natalie Mordovtseva as a joke and at the end she confirmed she is with Josh,” the fan wrote.

Article continues after ad

“Of course she is. She has NOTHING without him. Mike turned her down so she went back to her back up back up plan. I don’t know how Josh tolerates her at all,” another fan chimed in.

“She’s so desperate it’s so sad. He will never give her what she expects a man to give her,” a third fan agreed.

Article continues after ad

Natalie’s ex-husband Mike Youngquist didn’t want to reconcile with her and felt she was using him, so fans believe that she might’ve gotten back with Josh because she’s comfortable with him.

On 90 Day: The Single Life, Josh bought Natalie a car and took care of her, and it’s possible that she wanted to give him another chance.

Natalie and Josh will reunite during the Season 4 Tell-All episodes, so fans might get the backstory of why they decided to get back together.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m ET on TLC.