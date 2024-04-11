Are 90 Day Fiancé’s Jasmine & Gino divorcing? Happily Ever After drama explained

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo recently got married, but the 90 Day Fiancé couple might be getting a divorce soon.

90 Day Fiancé stars Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo have appeared on three consecutive seasons of the franchise, from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6 to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8.

On 90 Day Fiancé Season 10, Gino brought Jasmine over to the US on a K-1 Visa to live with him in Michigan, and they ended up getting married.

However, the couple is experiencing quite a bit relationship drama on Happily Ever After. Jasmine is talking about having another child with Gino, and since he currently doesn’t have a job, she believes it will be difficult for them financially.

Even though Jasmine and Gino got married in June 2023, she wants to divorce him, citing his dishonesty and carelessness as reasons for separating.

Jasmine is hoping to bring her two sons to the US from Panama, but found out that Gino left their names off the Visa application, which means it could take up to two years for them to make the move.

She became upset with Gino because he refused to pay for a lawyer to speed up the process. When Jasmine spoke to Gino’s cousin, Dana, about the situation, she took Jasmine’s side and accused Gino of not having empathy for her.

Jasmine threatened to divorce Gino because she feels that her sons are a bigger priority than her husband.

The couple’s relationship status won’t be revealed until the Tell-All, so viewers will have to keep looking for hints on social media to see where they stand.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.