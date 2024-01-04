90 Day: The Single Life’s Veronica calls out Jamal’s communication skills

Veronica Rodriguez is dating Jamal Menzies on 90 Day: The Single Life, but says Jamal’s lack of communication is hurting their relationship.

Veronica Rodriguez is navigating a long-distance relationship with 90 Day Fiancé alum Kim Menzies’ son, Jamal Menzies, on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4.

Last season, she dated a man named Justin Foster who looked like her ex Tim Malcolm, but their relationship didn’t last.

The 37-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina native has moved on with 27-year-old Jamal, who lives across the country in San Diego, California.

Veronica and Jamal’s age difference and living apart has proven to be difficult for the couple.

TLC Veronica and Jamal from 90 Day Fiance

Veronica is “concerned” about her future with Jamal

In an exclusive clip from 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4, episode 2 posted by ET, Veronica opened up about her relationship with Jamal and called out his communication skills.

“Things between Jamal and I have been going pretty well since we decided to commit to being exclusive,” Veronica said, adding that the two have been traveling back and forth between Charlotte and San Diego to visit each other.

However, she’s still worried about her future with him. “I’m definitely still concerned about what the future holds. He’s not a great communicator, and that’s the only way this is going to work.”

When Veronica confronted Jamal about his lack of communication, he defended himself by saying that he doesn’t believe in talking 24/7. “I’m more of a face-to-face kind of person, that’s always been my vibe.”

Veronica and Jamal’s relationship has been met with skepticism among 90 Day Fiancé fans, due to their 10-year age gap and opposing visions for their futures.

Veronica wants to settle down and start a family, while Jamal isn’t looking for anything serious.

After the hype surrounding the pair’s relationship, viewers will finally see it play out on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 to see if they end up staying together or not.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.