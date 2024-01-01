90 Day: The Single Life’s Tim admits he was put outside of his “comfort zone”

Tim Malcolm is stepping back into the dating scene on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4, but he had a different experience this time around.

The reality star initially joined the franchise on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 3, when he traveled to Colombia to meet his girlfriend, Jeniffer Tarazona. They split shortly after their season aired.

Tim then rose to fame on “Pillow Talk” with another one of his exes, Veronica Rodriguez. He’s returning to a different franchise spinoff as a single man, but is still experiencing a lot of firsts.

Tim says people will find his 90 Day: The Single Life story “very funny”

In an interview with ET, Tim teased what viewers can expect from his 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 journey. “I really was taken outside of my comfort zone,” he explained. “The last couple of girlfriends I had I met online, and this is a whole new approach.”

While Tim couldn’t share whether he’s currently single or not, he said that he had some interesting moments on the show. “I did a lot of things that if you would’ve asked me like let’s say last year, I would’ve never guessed in a million years that I was doing them on this season.”

“There is a lot of awkwardness, I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of funny and embarrassing moments. And at the end of the day, all I can say is I think a lot of people will find my story very funny,” Tim added.

In the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, Tim is best known for the friendship he has with his ex, Veronica.

Since they’ll both be appearing in the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 cast, their storylines will play out at the same time.

Viewers will see Veronica date Jamal Menzies this season, while Tim tries to navigate the dating world without being jealous of her.

90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 premieres Monday, January 1 at 8:00 p.m. on TLC.