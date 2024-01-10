90 Day: The Single Life fans slam Natalie for expecting “too much” from Josh

Natalie and Josh look for apartments on 90 Day: The Single Life

Natalie Mordovtseva moved to California with her mom without a house or a job on 90 Day: The Single Life, and fans think she’s using her boyfriend Josh Weinstein to help her.

Natalie Mordovtseva’s rollercoaster relationship with Josh Weinstein continues on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4, and the couple hasn’t made too much progress.

The 90 Day Fiancé star took a big step and now lives in the same city as her boyfriend after relocating to Los Angeles from St. Petersburg, Florida.

Article continues after ad

Natalie also brought her mom Nelia to the US from Ukraine, but she still hasn’t found a job or a place to live.

Article continues after ad

However, Natalie is constantly fighting with Josh and still seems upset, even though he’s trying to help her get what she wants.

TLC Fans say Natalie is using Josh on 90 Day: The Single Life

90 Day Fiancé fans think Natalie has”unrealistic expectations”

On Twitter, fans shared their opinions about the scene on 90 Day: The Single Life where Natalie and Josh were looking for an apartment together.

“Natalie expects too much from Josh,” one fan wrote.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Another person agreed and replied, “Natalie is a taker and expects to much from everybody but herself. She thinks that if she cry’s, pouts and blinks those blue eyes men should hand over their wallets and fall at her feet.”

A third fan on Twitter was surprised that Natalie asked Josh to be the guarantor for her apartment, which is a big deal since they’re not engaged or married. “How does Natalie not realize that asking someone you’re barely even dating to be your guarantor is absolutely nuts?! Unrealistic expectations galore with this one,” they said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Throughout her time in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, Natalie has been known for using men because she wants to get married and have children.

Natalie left her ex-husband Mike Youngquist, only to run back to him when things weren’t working out on her own in America.

Mike didn’t take Natalie back and now she’s doing the same thing to Josh, but it doesn’t mean he will fall into her trap in upcoming episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Article continues after ad

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.