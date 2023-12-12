90 Day: The Single Life fans are “tired” of seeing Natalie on the show

Natalie Mordovtseva makes her franchise return on 90 Day: The Single Life season 4, but fans aren’t excited to see her on the show again.

90 Day: The Single Life season 4 is premiering in January, and Natalie Mordovtseva is part of the cast again in her third consecutive season on the spinoff.

Natalie made her franchise debut on 90 Day Fiancé season 7, where her then-fiance Mike Youngquist traveled to Ukraine to visit her.

The Ukrainian woman returned on 90 Day Fiancé season 8, and continued her story on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6.

After separating from Mike, Natalie appeared on 90 Day: The Single Life seasons 2 and 3, but didn’t have the best reputation on the show.

Fans call out Natalie’s “exhausting” 90 Day Fiancé franchise appearances

On Reddit, 90 Day Fiancé fans weren’t happy when they found out Natalie was on the newest season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

“How much time is there gonna give Natalie she’s been on forever can’t they find anybody half decent?” one fan complained.

Another fan replied, “I’m so tired of seeing her. She’s so exhausting and manipulative. It’s the same stuff over and over with her and it’s not entertaining-it hasn’t been for a long time now.”

A different fan tried to make light of the casting announcement and said, “Yeah Natalie is nuts but she is inarguably excellent television.”

Natalie promoted her latest 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 appearance in an Instagram post.

“I am extremely excited to announce a new amazing season 4 of S I N G L E L I F E ‼️Coming up on the 1 of January on Discovery + and HBO max You won’t want to miss it…” the 90 Day Fiancé star wrote.

Natalie is at a crossroads this season. She’s left to decide whether to make her divorce with Mike Youngquist official or take the next step in her relationship with her boyfriend, Josh Weinstein.

But according to Natalie’s social media, she’s more focused on growing her modeling and acting career in America.

90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 premieres Monday, January 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.