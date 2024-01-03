90 Day: The Single Life fans don’t believe Natalie wants a “real partner”

Natalie Mordovtseva has returned to 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4, but doesn’t know what she wants in a partner.

Natalie Mordovtseva is already making a controversial comeback on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4.

The 90 Day Fiancé star has appeared on many franchise spinoffs and always brings the drama.

This season, Natalie has her Green Card and is moving from Florida to Los Angeles to live out her ‘American Dream.’ She was finally able to bring her mom Nelia to the U.S. from Ukraine in the midst of the war.

However, Natalie doesn’t have a job or a place to live, and her relationship with Josh Weinstein is still very complicated.

90 Day Fiancé fans think Natalie wants a man to “save and support her”

On Reddit, 90 Day Fiancé fans shared their thoughts about Natalie’s unrealistic expectations for a partner.

“Natalie wants a sugar daddy. The more I watch her the more I realize she is just looking for a man to save and support her, not an actual partner,” the original poster wrote.

Another fan agreed and added, “Natalie is near 40, she needs a man 60+ who would appreciate her and willing to pay for it.”

“Natalie is a beautiful woman, but this act she has going on for TV is scaring away any potential job opportunities and suitors,” a different user chimed in.

On 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie is focused on her ‘American Dream’, but hasn’t found a way to actually achieve it.

Natalie is using Josh to find her a job and an apartment without trying to look herself, because she’s used to relying on a partner to get her those things.

Josh has already proven to be untrustworthy by not picking Natalie and her mom up at the airport, which didn’t sit well with either of them.

Hopefully, Natalie can learn not to depend on him so much during her time in LA and will be able to start her new life there.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8:00 pm ET on TLC.