90 Day Fiancé’s Alexei mocked for struggling to run household during Loren’s recovery

On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Alexei Brovarnik was criticized by fans for struggling to hold down the fort while his wife Loren was recovering from surgery.

Loren Brovarnik relied on her husband Alexei to take care of the kids and the house during her surgery recovery on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, Episode 10.

In the episode, Alexei had a difficult time managing his three kids, and had to call Loren to ask her how to do the laundry while she was away at a hotel.

TLC Alexei helped Loren while she recovered from surgery on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

On Reddit, 90 Day Fiancé fans made fun of Alexei after watching him struggle to run the household by himself on the show.

Article continues after ad

“Alexei struggling to literally just simply parent and do household chores for a few hours without his wife and with his dad’s help was just sad for Loren,” the original poster wrote.

Another fan slammed Alexei for saying that “everything is out of control,” even though they felt that the kids seemed to be well-behaved without Loren.

Article continues after ad

A third fan was disappointed that, arguing that he didn’t seem to care about never doing a load of laundry before as a husband and father, and believed that it should be a normal everyday chore for him.

Although Loren was accused of being selfish by fans for getting the plastic surgery procedure, she expected her husband to step up and trusted him to help out with the kids.

Article continues after ad

Fans were surprised to see how overwhelmed Alexei was while watching on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. They were shocked when he didn’t know how to handle simple tasks by himself.

As Loren’s recovery process continues, viewers are hoping he gets used to managing the household to prepare for the next time that his wife won’t be home to take control.