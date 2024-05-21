90 Day Fiancé’s Loren claps back at fans for questioning plastic surgery procedure

Loren Brovarnik defended herself on social media when fans questioned her decision to get plastic surgery on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, Loren Brovarnik is documenting her long-awaited “mommy makeover” plastic surgery procedure after having three children.

She began the recovery process in Episode 10 and her husband Alexei Brovarnik took her to a hotel for a few days before returning home.

After the episode aired, Loren shared an Instagram post on May 20 where she mocked her own recovery process from the surgery.

“When they ask how you’re feeling the day after surgery… you send them this and say ‘like a snatched icon,’” was the caption she wrote.

The first photo captured her fragile state the day after the surgery, and the second was from eight months later while wearing the same muumuu.

Loren included a third picture with a 90 Day Fiancé producer’s gift, which was a T-shirt with first photo printed that had the word “Snatched” written on it.

90 Day Fiancé fans questioned why Loren got the surgery and mocked her in the comments on the post. “I like you Loren but this is ridiculous,” one fan replied.

Another fan agreed with her mom and didn’t think she needed the surgery because they stated that she was beautiful before.

Podcaster Violet Benton sided with Loren and penned in the comments that, “My guilty pleasure is reading through your comments because reading these miserable comments makes me laugh. I can’t believe people like this exist lol.”

Loren responded to the comment while clapping back at her haters and wrote, “It makes me LOL too bc like I’m happy and that’s all that matters – nahon.”

This isn’t the first time 90 Day Fiancé star has received criticism from viewers for getting the surgery, but it’s clear she’s happy with her decision and has no regrets.