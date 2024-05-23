TV & MoviesReality TV

90 Day Fiancé fans applaud Loren’s mom for slamming complaints about surgery recovery

Erica Handel
Loren Brovarnik 90 Day FianceET

Loren Brovarnik’s mom, Marlene, warned her not to complain about recovering from surgery on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, and fans are on her side.

On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, Loren Brovarnik got a “mommy makeover” plastic surgery procedure and is focused on her recovery.

In the May 26 episode posted by ET, Loren hosted a holiday dinner, and she thanked both her parents and her husband Alexei’s dad for helping the kids while she was healing from the surgery.

“But now you have to remember you already have three children,” Loren’s mom Marlene reminded her.

“I know,” Loren responded, to which her mom clapped back and questioned the timing. “Why do it now? Your father-in-law is here, it’s the holiday.”

The 90 Day Fiancé star admitted that it was her decision to get the surgery, and Marlene told her that she’s not allowed to complain about it.

90 Day Fiancé fans applauded Marlene for slamming her daughter’s complaints about the surgery in the comments of the video.

“I’ve never liked her mom. That being said, she’s right on this though… She’s got three babies at home… she is being selfish,” one fan wrote.

Another fan said that Loren’s mom is right, and believes that she tends to complain about everything on the show.

A third fan said that her mom is fed up because Loren made a big choice at a young age and expects everyone to support her constantly.

Fans feel that Loren took a huge risk by going under the knife, and were worried about her getting a 7-hour surgery with a husband and three young kids at home.

Despite her family and friends’ skepticism about her getting the procedure in the first place, she proved that she’s happy with the results of the surgery based on her social media posts.

