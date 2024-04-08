90 Day Fiancé’s Debbie criticized for lying about age on dating site

Debbie Aguero was judged by her fellow 90 Day: The Single Life cast members at the Tell-All for changing her age on dating sites.

Debbie Aguero started dating again on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4, but she wasn’t being completely honest with her potential suitors.

The 68-year-old lied and said she was 58 on dating sites, hoping that more men would be interested in going out with her.

In a clip from the upcoming 90 Day: The Single Life Tell-All episode, Debbie’s costars criticized her decision to lie about her age on dating sites.

She confirmed that she shaved 10 years off on her dating profile, which shocked the rest of the cast. “It’s not a white lie, I don’t think, like two years is a white lie,” Tim Malcolm said.

“10 years is a lot, you know, like that’s like from 40 to 50, or 60 to 70,” John McManus added.

“I think that’s wrong, you shouldn’t start something with lies, absolutely not,” 90 Day Fiancé franchise alum Fernanda Flores chimed in.

Debbie Johnson, who is close in age with Debbie, also put her two cents in about the deception. “I think you should be proud of your age, you seriously. So, for some reason you’re not. You know, there’s a lot of people that don’t get to 68, they don’t. I’m 72 and I’m very proud of it.”

She continued, “I don’t lie about my age and I never have. You have to be truthful, you have to accept your age. There’s nothing wrong with being 68 years old.”

Debbie Aguero defended herself by saying that when she put down her real age on the dating site, nobody wanted to talk to her. She scored dates with Russ and Ruben ‘The Cuban’ Sanchez this season, so clearly it worked.

90 Day The Single Life airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.