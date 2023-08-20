90 Day Fiance’s Sheila Mangubat addresses pregnancy rumors

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Sheila Mangubat has responded to the rumors of her being pregnant with David’s baby.

The Season 6 couple David Dangerfield and Sheila have had their fair share of challenges on the show. First, David is deaf, which requires them to use ASL to communicate with each other. Additionally, Sheila has grown jealous of the interpreter they hired to make the process easier.

Before traveling to meet Sheila, David gave Sheila $3,000 to fix her home in the Philippines. A day after his arrival, Sheila’s mom tragically fell down the stairs and died.

Article continues after ad

Since their debut, David and Sheila have become a fan-favorite couple among viewers. Now, she has addressed whether she’s pregnant with David’s baby.

Article continues after ad

90 Day’s Sheila denies pregnancy rumors

On August 19, Sheila posted a video on Instagram of her singing karaoke with her supposed friends. “Have a great day..Let’s sing a song,” she captioned the clip.

“Am I seeing a baby bump?” one fan pointed out.

Another user wrote, “That’s what I’m saying too.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Sheila then responded to the question by saying, “I’m not pregnant. It’s just belly cuz I’m gaining weight.”

Article continues after ad

The Instagram video wasn’t the first time 90 Day fans wondered whether Sheila had a bun in her oven. Rumors circulated after a confessional scene featuring Sheila wearing a tight-fitting dress made her seem like she had a baby bump.

Article continues after ad

Consequently, some viewers believed it could be a spoiler of the couple’s storyline.

Since the show aired, Sheila has since moved out of the dilapidated home and owns a store in the Philippines. Despite David and Sheila remaining private about their dating life, it’s suspected that the two are still in a relationship.

Article continues after ad

To keep up with everything going on in the 90 Day franchise, check out our reality TV coverage here.