90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Sheila is jealous of David’s ASL interpreter

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Sheila is now jealous of David’s new female interpreter. This might be the end for the Season 6 couple.

One of the main couples of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 is David and Sheila. They are extremely long distance, with David living in Nebraska and Sheila living all the way in the Phillipines.

But, that is not their biggest difference. David is deaf, which requires them to use ASL to communicate with each other.

Sheila is learning the language, but it is going to take her some time to her to become fully fluent. So, David decided to hire an interpreter to make their relationship easier. Yet, it seems to be making everything worse.

Is 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Sheila jealous of David?

On July 22, the 90 Day Fiance Instagram page shared a new clip with the couple and their interpreter together. Having someone around to translate what the other is saying was a great idea. The only problem? David’s interpreter is a woman.

Sheila is extremely jealous of the female interpreter, Aimee, and visibly seems annoyed every time she communicates with David.

“The interpreter is difficult for me because she does better signing than me. She’s young and I feel a little jealous. Honestly, for me, I would like to find an interpreter that’s a man, not a girl,” says Sheila in the clip.

To make the situation more awkward, David’s interpreter corrects Sheila’s sign language mistakes when she signs wrong.

Viewers will soon see if this interpreter becomes the downfall of their relationship. As the current fan-favorite couple of the entire season, fans are hoping for the best.

Viewers will soon see if this interpreter becomes the downfall of their relationship. As the current fan-favorite couple of the entire season, fans are hoping for the best.