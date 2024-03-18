90 Day Fiancé fans slam Gino & Jasmine’s “trailer park” honeymoon

Gino Palazzolo took his wife Jasmine Pineda camping for their honeymoon on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, and fans didn’t like the idea.

While Jasmine may have preferred to go somewhere with warmer weather like a beach, Gino decided to take her camping instead.

The 90 Day Fiancé couple went boating on the lake and made s’mores, and Jasmine was even turned off by the tiny showers that the campground provided.

Gino claimed that they had already spent money on their wedding and wanted to save on the honeymoon, but Jasmine wasn’t sold and told him to get a job.

90 Day Fiancé fans believe Gino’s honeymoon plans were “disrespectful”

On X, 90 Day Fiancé fans criticized Gino for taking Jasmine camping on their honeymoon.

“Gino taking Jasmine to a trailer park for their honeymoon is both disrespectful and hilarious,” one fan wrote.

“Jasmine & Gino are on their honeymoon & they are going camping? I never met a woman who wanted to go camping for a honeymoon,” another fan agreed.

“Maybe if Gino didn’t have to give money a second time for a wedding dress Jasmine could have gone somewhere else for a honeymoon,” a third person added.

Gino has been accused by fans of being cheap since he took a leave from his job to make sure Jasmine was settled in the US.

However, Jasmine has been living with him for awhile and asked him to start working again, but he didn’t listen to her. Viewers feel that Gino is being lazy and believe he doesn’t want to return to his job.

Jasmine is hoping to bring her kids to the US and wants to buy a new house, and if Gino doesn’t go back to work, she might not be able to stay married to him.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.