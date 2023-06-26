90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Jasmine and Gino call of engagement

It seems as though Jasmine and Gino from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6 have called it quits.

Season 6 is not the first time Jasmine and Gino’s relationship has been on TV. They originally made their on-screen debut on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. And now, they’re back for the sixth season.

Even though they definitely went through their dramatic moments in Season 5, the engaged couple seemed to always work through their differences.

But, it seems as though the time between the two seasons has not improved their relationship. In fact, in Season 6, it has now taken a turn for the worse.

Are 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Day’s Gino and Jasmine together?

Everything went south in Episode 4 of Season 6. Specifically, Gino brought up the idea of the two of them getting a prenup before getting married. And, Jasmine was not happy with this idea.

She took off the engagement ring he gave her, symbolizing a big step back in their relationship. The situation soon escalated when Jasmine took the prenup paper, ripped it up, and threw it at him. She also told Gino to leave her apartment. This argument has quickly become one of the biggest of the season, so far.

Fans have made it clear that they are not a fan of the couple, especially when it comes to Gino’s behavior towards Jasmine.

Viewers will soon see if the couple decides to give their relationship and their engagement another chance, or if enough is enough.

