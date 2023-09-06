90 Day Fiancé fans can’t get over Shekinah & Sarper’s plastic surgery transformation

Shekinah&Sarper photographed in Istanbul for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

90 Day Fiancé’s Shekinah and Sarper are constantly getting roasted by viewers for their physical appearance.

One of the main couples in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is Shekinah and Sarper. The two started their relationship long distance with her living in Los Angeles and him residing all the way in Turkey.

This season showcases their romance as Shekinah travels to Turkey, gets to know more about him, and decides if he is the one.

And while viewers are supposed to be focused on their relationship journey, fans are only commenting on their appearance. Specifically, the visual assumption that they have both gotten extensive plastic surgery done to their faces.

Are fans roasting 90 Day Fiancé’s Shekinah and Sarper?

On September 4, a 90 Day Fiancé Reddit thread was started to discuss Shekinah’s plastic surgery, after sharing a photo of how she used to look before cosmetic procedures. Shocked at the difference, people quickly shared their reactions to how she looks now.

One fan wrote, “I can’t stand to look at her. She’s just the basic social media starter kit, but the extra stupid and self-centered version.”

Another fan quipped, “Shekinah and Sarper are so plastic that if they had a child together it would be a Rubbermaid bin. The kid would need a BPA rating.”

Yes, Sarper is not off the hook. Viewers also can’t get over his plastic surgery-like appearance as well and made sure to throw him shade in a separate Reddit thread about him.

Fans roasted them both, saying jokes like They look AI generated” and “Both he and Shekinah look like walking Instagram filters.”

To stay updated on all things 90 Day Fiancé, make sure to check our page here.