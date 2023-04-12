Ubisoft cut ties with Rainbow Six Siege streamer Thaqil over racism allegations

Rainbow Six Siege Twitch streamer and YouTuber Thaqil has been removed from Ubisoft’s content creator program following allegations of racist content produced by the personality.

Ubisoft do a great job getting some of Rainbow Six Siege’s top content creators, such as Rainbow6itacom and FoxA, involved with the game by adding custom-fit cosmetics that tie directly into that player. It’s a nice touch for the entertainer, and it’s also a way for fans to support some of their favorite content creators.

In a statement on April 12, the company has had to backtrack and remove Thaqil’s Charm after certain TikTok videos of the content creator went viral due to racism allegations.

As a result, Thaqil’s in-game Charm is no longer available in Siege, and is unlikely to return.

Ubisoft remove Thaqil charm due to racism allegations

Thaqil is a renowned Rainbow Six Siege content creator who has amassed nearly 300,000 subscribers on YouTube and has over 150,000 followers on Twitch. Not only that, but the player has a decent following on TikTok, which is where he also posts Rainbow Six-related videos.

Users recently clocked on to a couple of now-deleted videos that appeared to feature Thaqil making racially disparaging remarks and gestures toward one of the game’s Operators, Castle.

They were saved and shared across social media by Saskia Cole, a content creator herself, who posted them asking “if people even get vetted.”

In the first video, Shaqil is using a random R6 Operator generator to see who to “Kiss, Marry, Avoid,” and when presented with Castle, he said: “Avoid. I mean, I think it’s quite obvious, it’s because he’s black.”

The second TikTok video uses the same Operator algorithm to decide which Operator Thaqil will be using on stream, and once again, it’s Castle. Only this time, the streamer has been holding a banana the entire time.

Ubisoft got word of the content in question and addressed the situation to NME: “Ubisoft does not tolerate any form of racism, bullying, or harassment. We believe in providing positive and engaging entertainment experiences where everyone feels welcome, included and celebrated.”

“Following an investigation, it has become clear that content creator Thaqil’s recent posts on social media are in breach of Ubisoft’s Code of Conduct,” the spokesperson continued. “As a result, Thaqil will no longer be part of our content creators program and his charm will be removed from Rainbow Six Siege.”

Ubisoft has made their stance perfectly clear and it’s unlikely that players will see Thaqil’s content in Y8S1 or any subsequent seasons.