Jynxzi rage quits Twitch stream due to Kai Cenat’s baffling Rainbow Six Siege gameplay

Twitch’s most popular streamer Jynxzi ended his stream early after demanding Kai Cenat “never” plays Rainbow Six Siege again after the two top streamers played together on stream.

Jynxzi became Twitch’s most popular streamer again after finally knocking Kai Cenat off the top spot, who constantly held the title throughout 2023.

Despite Rainbow Six Siege not being one of the most popular games on Twitch, Jynxzi has become well-known for streaming it as his primary game of choice.

However, when the two leading streamers on the platform teamed up to play Rainbow Six Siege, Jynxzi soon slammed Kai Cenat for his baffling gameplay.

Jynxzi demands Kai Cenat “never” play Rainbow 6 Siege again

During a series of Rainbow Six matches that saw them play together on the same team, Jynxzi attempted to teach Kai Cenat. Over time he became increasingly enraged until he reached breaking point after a flurry of losses.

“Never play this f*cking game again Kai,” the top streamer demanded, as Kai responded: “Jynxzi I have more experience now,” to which he refused to play any longer: “no f*ck that, f*ck all of that.”

Kai Cenat further pleaded his case, as Jynxzi soon shut him down: “Kai shut the f*ck up, Kai Cenat is the most uncoachable Rainbow Six Siege player I have ever bared witness to, we have all lost brain cells watching that.

“That was without a doubt an abomination to Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege,” Jynxi further announced, then suddenly hit his table, “I’m out, see you guys tomorrow on tournament Sunday, f*ck that shit,” and then ends the Twitch stream.