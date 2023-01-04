Team Liquid’s RazaH blasts Rainbow Six devs as “bums” over failing anti-cheat

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Team Liquid streamer and former pro player Rafael ‘RazaH’ Ribeiro has blasted Rainbow Six Siege’s developers as “bums” over the game’s BattleEye anti-cheat system.

Rainbow Six Siege, like many other triple-A titles, continues to fight a hefty and protracted battle against cheaters.

Like Warzone’s RICOCHET, Ubisoft’s tactical FPS has its own dedicated anti-cheat, known as BattlEye.

The anti-cheat system is used in other titles too – like Fortnite – but, with Siege in its seventh year of post-launch content, players seem to be of the opinion that it should be performing better.

One who has expressed that in no uncertain terms is Team Liquid streamer RazaH.

RazaH slams Rainbow Six devs as “bums” over anti-cheat

The former pro player, who won the 2017 Six Invitational with Santos Dexterity, has blasted the developers for their anti-cheat efforts in an explosive interview with TheClutch.

“It’s not my obligation [to report people],” he said. “This season alone I have been paired with cheaters some 40 times. It makes no sense for me to stop my live stream 40 times to get the ID of the match, which I don’t even know how to do, to get clips, to do this and that. There is a team behind the game that is made up of bums, they don’t work and they aren’t doing sh*t in the game.”

Recent changes to Rainbow Six Ranked mean players found to have been teaming with a cheater can be docked MMR for the relevant matches.

Ubisoft Rainbow Six’s issues with cheating are not new.

RazaH continued: “The anti-cheat team doesn’t do anything, and [they] leave the game the way it is. They’re celebrating the New Year in the Bahamas and in the Maldives, sucking all the money from the anti-cheat.”

Hacking has been a particular millstone for Ubisoft, with high-level Rainbow Six matches affected particularly frequently.

Unfortunately, for as long as there are players trying to cheat, there will be those that slip through the nets of anti-cheat systems.