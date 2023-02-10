TSM surprisingly leaves Rainbow Six after three years

TSM have announced that the esports organization is exiting Rainbow Six esports after three years in the competitive title with one world championship trophy to its name.

In 2022, TSM lifted the Six Invitational trophy just over two years after the organization entered the esport. A year later, after failing to make the 2023 Six Invitational, the organization announced that it is leaving the esport.

TSM jumped into Rainbow Six esports in 2019 by acquiring the former roster of Excelerate and almost immediately starting to see results. That year, the team won the DreamHack Montreal tournament and finished top four at the United States National event. In 2020, the team placed third at the Six Invitational and first at the North American Major.

TSM leave Rainbow Six Esports after multiple successful years

TSM lost one of its best players and a North American legend, in Jason ‘Beaulo’ Doty after he retired in January 2023.

The last event TSM appeared in before the announcement was the North American qualifiers for the 2023 Six Invitational. The team failed to make the world championship, losing to Spacestation Gaming 2-1 in the Grand Final.

TSM informed the esport’s developer Ubisoft of its plans to exit the game the day before its departure announcement, according to the Sports Bussiness Journal.

The organization itself has been through a rough patch in 2022. Its CEO, Andy Dinh, was investigated and put on probation by Riot Games for bullying his staff, and the organization’s naming rights sponsor, FTX, went under and failed to pay out its full $210 million deal.

The organization currently fields rosters in League of Legends, Apex Legends and Valorant. The organization recently won the first Apex Legends Major in 2023 in London and is looking to return to CS:GO esports in the near future.