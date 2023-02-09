TSM ramp up plans for CSGO division with hunt for General Manager

TSM have posted a job opening for a CS:GO General Manager, confirming their plans to return to the game in the near future.

The North American organization first announced its intent to compete in CS:GO again in October in a video update about TSM’s future. In it, Dominic Kallas, TSM’s Vice President of Esports, revealed that the organization would build a European roster from the ground up with the help of a local General Manager.

But questions were asked about whether those plans were still in motion after TSM suspended a $210 million partnership with crypto exchange FTX. When announcing the deal in June 2021, described as the “largest in esports history” by TSM, the organization had said that it would invest resources “into esports and gaming over the next five years”.

Article continues after ad

Kallas put those fears to rest in a message posted on TSM’s official Discord in January. He did not provide a timeline for TSM’s return to CS:GO but noted that there would be opportunities for the organization to start making moves during the roster shuffles that would happen “between IEM Katowice and IEM Cologne”.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

And on February 8, TSM posted on LinkedIn a job opening for the role of CS:GO General Manager, who “will be responsible for running and ensuring the success of TSM’s CS:GO division.”

TSM The CS:GO GM will work closely with Dominic Kallas, TSM’s VP of Esports

According to the job description, at least five players of management experience in esports or sports and a high-level understanding of the CS:GO landscape are required, as is fluency in English. The posting lists several duties expected of the GM, such as evaluating upcoming talent, sizing investments into new circuits/leagues, and controlling the costs of the division.

Article continues after ad

TSM adds that fluency in Danish, German, Dutch, Polish, Czech, and/or French is a bonus, which indicates that the organization, as Kallas told Dexerto in October, is open to picking up talent from various regions. So far, over 200 people have applied for the job.