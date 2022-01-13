Rainbow Six Y6S4.2 patch notes: Ela & Zofia nerfs, Aruni buffs

The Rainbow Six Y6S4.2 update is on its way, and it’s a small one in anticipation of the Six Invitational 2022. However, there’s still some balance changes on the way for Aruni, Ela, and Zofia, as the three Operators get touch ups ahead of the world championship.

Ubisoft are deliberately shipping a small patch in Y6S4.2 as Rainbow Six players gear up for the Six Invitational 2022 and what Year 7 has on offer. This means no shipping of the talked-about Goyo rework, or even the camera changes floated as part of Operation High Calibre.

However, there are still some adjustments the developers have had in mind that are small enough to ship before February’s world championship, including balance changes to Aruni, Ela, and Zofia.

Advertisement

When is Rainbow Six patch Y6S4.2?

Rainbow Six patch Y6S4.2 is currently live on the TTS as of January 12, 2022 and will remain in testing for a few days before the changes get shipped later in the month. We will update you with an exact patch date once Ubisoft confirms it.

The Y6S4.2 Designer’s Notes, coming to the Balancing Test Server today.

Target 1:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM UTC for deployment. 🦾 Aruni Mk 14 new muzzle brake

🎧 Ela FO-12 damage lowered

🦅 Zofia + Ela concussion slow removed Full notes + team breakdown 👇https://t.co/d9RjRUNHIB pic.twitter.com/SHbhMDO7l5 — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) January 12, 2022

What’s coming in Rainbow Six patch Y6S4.2?

Aruni buff gives her more Mk 14 EBR attachments

Despite her strong ability to block attacker rotations, Aruni has found herself a bit on the weaker side. With a negative win delta and a less than 20% presence, she’s one of the game’s weaker Operators.

A buff to her Mk 14 EBR, giving her the Muzzle Brake attachment, should offer defenders a bit more variety when choosing their loadouts though. It’s not a big change, but it might be enough to nudge her stats in the right direction with better accuracy on her first few shots.

Advertisement

Read More: Rainbow Six Extraction first impressions

“There were concerns that a DMR with recoil stabilization would be too strong for a Defender. After watching her performance on Live and comparing the Mk 14 to the P10-Roni, we made the decision to give her more options and add the Muzzle Brake to her kit,” Ubisoft stated in a January 12 blog post.

Ela & Zofia nerf reduces concussion effects

Polish sisters Ela and Zofia have always been in and around the Siege meta ⁠— the former as a more niche pick, while the latter was a meta stalwart. However, after a series of nerfs across 2021, they’ve fallen out of love a bit. That is set to continue with additional changes to their concussions.

Advertisement

Both Ela’s Grzmot Mines and Zofia’s KS79 launcher will no longer slow enemies’ movement speed after getting it. “Slowing players’ movement when they’ve been hit with Ela’s Grzmot Mine or Zofia’s KS79 often feels like a rolling snowball as players receive multiple inconveniences all at once,” the devs explained.

Read More: How to claim Rainbow Six Siege Prime Gaming rewards

Ela is also getting an additional nerf to her FO-12 shotgun too, reducing the damage to 25 from 35 and also reducing the Extended Barrel attachment modifier to make it less of a threat at range.

You can find the full Rainbow Six patch Y6S4.2 notes below.

Advertisement

Rainbow Six Y6S4.2 patch notes

Operator Changes

Aruni

Mk 14 EBR Added Muzzle Brake



Ela

FO-12 Reduced damage to 25 (from 35). Reduced Extended Barrel attachment damage modifier to be consistent with other weapons.

Removed movement speed reduction when affected by concussion effect of Grzmot Mine.

Zofia