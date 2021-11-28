What we know about Rainbow Six Y7S1: Operator leaks, map rework, release date

Rainbow Six Y7S1 is on the horizon ⁠— with Year 6 set to wrap up in the coming months, the next season is set to kick off with a bang at Six Invitational 2022. Here’s what we know about Rainbow Six Y7S1, including all leaks and details about the new operator, map rework, and its release date.

Rainbow Six Year 6 is coming to an end. Operation High Calibre is the last update of 2021, with new defender Thorn and the Outback map rework headlining the changes.

Coming into Rainbow Six Year 7 though, players can expect a big launch for Y7S1 at Six Invitational 2022. Early leaks and details are already coming through, detailing the new operator, the map rework, and a potential release date. Here’s what we know so far.

Advertisement

Rainbow Six Y7S1 new Operator: Flubber

Not much is known about the Rainbow Six Y7S1 except their name: A leak from ‘Script’ claimed the Operator was codenamed Flubber. This doesn’t mean they’ll launch with this final name, but it’s a sign.

They also revealed they have a gadget called the Kiba Barrier, but it’s unclear how it works. Given we’ve had a number of ‘barrier’ Operators recently including attacker Osa and defender Goyo (who is getting a rework in a future update), Flubber could be on either side of Team Rainbow.

We’ll update you with more Flubber leaks as they become available ahead of the next Rainbow Six season.

Advertisement

Rainbow Six Y7S1 map rework

With the Outback map rework being revealed in Operation High Calibre, there’s now no maps due for an update on Ubisoft’s public plan.

Read More: Ubisoft opens up on Goyo rework delays in Rainbow Six

However, come the Year 7 panel at Six Invitational 2022, we will likely learn about the Y7S1 rework ⁠— as well as the next few. Some unpopular maps like Tower could be on the changelist, or former Pro League picks like Consulate.

Rainbow Six Y7S1 release date

Rainbow Six Y7S1 will be revealed at the Six Invitational, like all big yearly launches. The Six Invitational 2022 is set to run from February 8 to 20, and in that will be around an hour-long panel outlining not just Y7S1 but the entire Year 7 plan.

Advertisement

After the reveal, players will be able to test the new changes for around three weeks before it hits live servers in early March 2022.