Rainbow Six update Y7S3.1 patch notes: Operators, crosshair changes, audio, more

The Rainbow Six Y7S3.1 patch notes have been revealed, giving players a look at a number of bug fixes and adjustments that are coming to the game. Here’s everything that’s outlined in the Y7S3.1 patch notes.

Ubisoft has released the Rainbow Six Y7S3.1 patch notes, which aim to fix a number of bugs and issues that have been causing issues within the game. The main highlight of this update, is the fixes to Lesion’s Gu Mine icons, Vigil’s ERC-7, and various audio and other gameplay bug fixes.

While there’s no new content added in the Y7S3.1 patch, it’s hoped that the wider gameplay experience will improve across both PC and console. So, without further ado, here’s everything outlined in the Rainbow Six Y7S3.1 patch notes.

The Rainbow Six Y7S3.1 update will be live across PC, Xbox, and Playstation at the times listed below:

PC : 09:00 ET/ 13:00 UTC

: 09:00 ET/ 13:00 UTC Xbox : 10:00 ET / 14:00 UTC

: 10:00 ET / 14:00 UTC PlayStation: 11:00 ET / 15:00 UTC

It’s important to note that the servers will go down for 60 minutes per platform, so don’t be alarmed if you can’t log into the game during these times.

Rainbow Six Y7S3.1 patch notes

Bug fixes

Gameplay

FIXED – The crosshairs don’t blink while cooking a Frag Grenade.

Level Design

FIXED – Multiple LOD issues on various maps.

Operators

FIXED – Players can see Lesion’s Gu Mine icons through walls when entering any Observation Tool.

FIXED – Vigil’s ERC-7 does not prevent him from getting pinged by Grim’s Kawan Hive.

FIXED – Various Victory Celebration issues.

User experience

FIXED – Incorrect weapons and sights when launching the Shooting Range from the Operator menu.

FIXED – Destroying Gridlock’s Trax Stingers as an Attacker will count towards the “Gadget Removal” personal and community challenges.

FIXED – Texture is sometimes stretched for a showcased Operator.

FIXED – Discrepancy in abandon currency penalties not affecting all game modes.

FIXED – Bravo Packs received while already having the whole Bravo Pack Collection unlocked are disappearing.

FIXED – Various Audio and SFX issues.

FIXED – Various Shop and Customization issues.

FIXED – Various UI issues.

FIXED – Various Localization issues.

So, there you have it, that’s everything outlined in the Rainbow Six Y7S3.1 patch notes. Make sure you check out our Rainbow Six page for all the latest news and guides.