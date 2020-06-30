Rainbow Six Tour De Force battle pass: missions, rewards, cost, more

New Rainbow Six: Siege season means new battle pass. The Tour De Force event has arrived, bringing with it dozens of rewards for players to earn just by playing Siege. We’ve got a full rundown of what you need to know about the latest pass.

Operation Steel Wave has hit Siege live servers after a few weeks on the TTS. Players are still getting the hang of Melusi, Ace, and how the new House rework fits into the scheme of things.

However, there’s still new content on the way. The Tour De Force battle pass has been added, so you can earn rewards just by playing the new content added in Year 5 Season 2.

If you want to learn more about the battle pass, we’ve compiled everything we know so far so you can make sure to get the most value out of it as possible.

What is the Tour De Force battle pass?

The Tour De Force battle pass is part of the Operation Steel Wave seasonal event for Rainbow Six Year 5 Season 2. You will be able to earn experience to count towards special rewards, including uniforms, weapon skins, Alpha Packs, and charms, just by playing Siege.

Unlock new rewards while you play with the Tour De Force Battle Pass - available now through July 27! — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) June 29, 2020

There is a new battle pass every season, and they usually run for about a month, so you have plenty of time to try and grind your way to the end.

How much will the Tour De Force battle pass cost?

There are two tracks to the Tour De Force battle pass ⁠— the free track and the premium track. The free track is as described: you won’t need to drop a single dime to progress through it. However, you’ll only get access to limited rewards.

The premium track is where all the goodies are at. At every pass level up from tier one to tier 45, you’ll get something to add to your collection. It’ll set you back 1200 R6 points ($10 USD) to pick it up, but you’ll earn back most of the cost throughout the pass.

If you choose to buy the premium track halfway through the event, you won’t need to start from scratch either. If you don’t know how much Siege you’ll be playing, but find yourself near the end of the pass, you can pick it up and get all those rewards retroactively.

How many tiers are there in the Tour De Force battle pass?

There are 45 tiers in the Tour De Force battle pass. This is up from previous battle passes, which have featured around 35 to 40 tiers of rewards.

On the premium track, you’ll earn rewards as you progress through every tier. Because there are more tiers in the Tour De Force pass, you’ll also earn more rewards than previous events.

However, on the free track, you’ll only earn rewards every few tiers or so. There are 13 rewards available on the free track, starting from tier two and finishing at tier 45. This is up from previous events however, which have typically only featured 10 rewards or so.

Rainbow Six Tour De Force rewards

There are 60 rewards in total to collect in the Tour De Force battle pass. As mentioned before, 13 will be available to all players, while the other 47 will be gated behind the premium track.

The Tour De Force rewards include uniforms for Nokk, Twitch, Bandit, Maverick, Maestro, Buck, Fuze, and Rook.

There are also 11 Alpha Packs to pick up, each guaranteeing a Rare or Legendary item, 600 R6 credits, and some Renown boosters too.

When will the Tour De Force pass expire in Rainbow Six?

The Tour De Force battle pass event will be running from June 29 to July 27, giving players four weeks to progress through all the tiers. If you are struggling to get through them all in time, there will be weekly missions for you to complete that give a handy chunk of experience.

Once July 27 comes around, the battle pass will be removed from the client, and you’ll no longer be able to progress or receive rewards.