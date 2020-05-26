Five Ace tips to help you dominate in Rainbow Six: Siege

Ace is the latest attacker to be added to Rainbow Six: Siege as part of Operation Steel Wave. Before you get your hands on the Norwegian hard breacher though, here’s a few tips so you can know what to expect.

Ace arrives in Rainbow Six’s Operation Steel Wave as the fourth hard breacher in the game’s roster. However, the Norwegian attacker has a unique method of doing so.

To maximise your chances of winning with Ace, we’ve compiled a guide with a few tips you need to know about him before you jump into game. If you can master these, you’ll be well on your way to climbing the ranks with Siege’s newest attacker.

Finally ⁠— a viable attacker with the AK-12

The AK-12 is one of the best assault rifles attackers can get their hands on. Before now, you’d have to pick Fuze to make use of it, which is less than ideal. However, Ace is bringing the Russian primary back, and it’s bound to cause waves.

It does 44 damage per bullet and fires as a rapid rate of 850 rounds per minute. While its recoil can be difficult to control, especially with an ACOG equipped, if you can master it, it’ll be a handy tool in your arsenal as Ace.

Make your breaches as big as you want

One of Ace’s quirks is that he has the ability to choose how big he wants to breach a reinforced wall. Ace can destroy his Selma gadget early to stop it from climbing down walls before all three explosions go off. This is good for opening up murder holes and small sightlines.

However, it can also be destroyed by enemies. If deployed on a soft wall, enemies can shoot through the wall to hit the gadget and stop it from deploying further.

It can also be used on hatches in this manner. Because Ace requires two Selma gadgets to blow open a hatch, the hole left by the first one can be used by allies and enemies alike to fire back.

Care for enemies using breach as bait

Ace’s hard breach is the slowest in the game to deploy, aside from Maverick’s torch. This gives enemies an opportunity to set up and wait for a hole to be blown open before firing back.

Given the first hole in the breach is a murder hole only, this can leave your team in the dust before the wall is completely opened. You need to be aware of where enemies could possibly be holding an angle, and try to avoid fire.

Better yet, if you pre-fire an angle as soon as the next hole opens, you could find yourself on the winning end of the gunfight instead.

Check for Wamai and Jager devices

While its ability to be deployed from range with a throw is a huge boon for Ace, it can also be the Selma gadget’s downfall.

Ace’s hard breach is treated as a grenade in game, which means you have to watch out for Wamai and Jager devices if you are using it indoors. You’ll also have to mind for players shooting it out of mid air too.

Aside from Wamai and Jager, attaching the Selma gadget to electrified walls will break the device. Mute jammers can stop Ace’s gadget from activating until it’s cleared, but once it is, it’ll deploy automatically, so be careful.

Don’t bring Ace as your only hard breach

Ace’s hard breach capabilities are solid for the most part, but there’s some areas where he falls flat.

His ability to open reinforced hatches is worse compared to Maverick, Hibana, and Thermite, as he needs two charges to open up them. On top of that, his device is the most prone to being shut down by defender utility.

If you are relying on Ace as your only hard breach, your team may fall flat against a more organized team.

While you can bring a Thatcher to try and solve some of the issues, bringing someone like a Maverick or Hibana alongside him might be a good option if you aren’t confident you’ll be getting the walls and hatches you need opened ⁠— open.