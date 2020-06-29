Rainbow Six players ask Ubisoft to add Iceycat charm after his passing

Rainbow Six players are mourning the passing of prominent YouTube content creator ‘iceycat25’. However, the community has called on Ubisoft to introduce a commemorative item into Siege to celebrate his love of the game.

News of Iceycat’s passing began circulating on June 28, after podcast co-host ‘kapdansghost’ shared a post on Reddit.

Advertisement

The YouTuber, who has over 300,000 subscribers, has been a cornerstone of the Siege community since the game’s release. He has released helpful guides ever since Year 1, breaking down new content and how it works into the game with his “Operator Profiles.”

The Siege community has gotten together though in support of Iceycat’s family ⁠— and his legacy ⁠— after his passing. Players have asked Ubisoft to commemorate one of the game’s most prolific content creators in the best way possible: within Siege.

Advertisement

Reddit user ‘OperationRainbowSix’ created a special universal skin design called “Iceycat” in the YouTuber’s honor. Featuring a tundra background, and a cat stalking across the bulk of the gun, it’s an amazing recreation of Iceycat’s logo.

Another suggestion floated was adding a creator charm. Usually reserved to prominent Siege Twitch streamers and their subscribers, many fans have called on Ubisoft to make a special case for Iceycat.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

With the upcoming Chalet rework too, others have asked Ubisoft to create a memorial of him on the French ski resort-themed map. “A cat sculpture made out of ice would fit the map, and he would be remembered in a way he would want to be,” said ‘GravyMask’.

Advertisement

It comes after a number of Siege personalities paid tribute to Iceycat. “His videos were invaluable for those interested in Siege, and undoubtedly helped our community develop a deeper love of the game,” said caster Parker ‘INTERRO’ Mackay.

Absolutely devastating to read about Iceycat's passing. His videos were invaluable for those interested in Rainbow 6 Siege and undoubtedly helped our community develop a deeper love of the game.



Rest in peace - you'll be dearly missed by many. — Parker Mackay (@INTERRO) June 28, 2020

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out.

USA: 1-800-273-8255 (Suicide Prevention Helpline)

UK: 116-123 (Samaritans)

AUS: 13 11 14 (Lifeline)