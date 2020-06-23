Everything we know about Rainbow Six Y5S3: Scout, Skyscraper rework, more

Rainbow Six: Siege is entering Year 5 Season 3 in a few months, but leaks are already flying around. From the new Operator named Scout, to the Skyscraper rework, and a new Arcade playlist, we’ve compiled everything you need to know.

Operation Steel Wave might have just come out the other day, but players are already looking ahead to Siege’s Year 5 Season 3.

While there’s only one operator to look forward too, there’s a host of other new content on the way. From the Skyscraper rework, to a new Arcade playlist, and even a few surprises, we’ve broken down everything you need to know.

New operator: Scout

There was a little bit we knew about the Season 3 operator before now. There were hints at a Tom Clancy crossover from the Splinter Cell arm of the franchise. Now, with a first look at the new operator, those rumors might be true.

From a “classified” location, Scout is armed with a drill camera ⁠— the first of its kind on an attacker. He can fire a pistol to lock a camera into a hard surface, which has a one-shot charge to take out defender utility like Bandit batteries, Mira windows, and Kaid electroclaws. The drill camera does five damage to operators.

He will also have access to the SC3000K assault rifle ⁠— which is totally new ⁠— and the MP7 as primaries, and the 5.7 USG as a secondary. He also has access to frag grenades and claymores as his secondary gadgets.

Skyscraper map rework

Skyscraper has been in the Siege pool since Operation Red Crow back in 2016, although hasn’t really seen the light of day as of late. It’s quite a small map all things considered, with the interior being very cluttered with short angles.

That’s changing in Season 3, with Ubisoft opening things up on the Japanese map. They’ve expanded the upstairs courtyard, allowing defenders more space to roam, and attackers a different angle of attack.

They’ve also made the Reception area harder to defend. The balcony on Gong Room has been closed up for the most part, forcing players to hold from Bar, Kitchen, or Dining Room instead.

Tachanka operator rework

The Tachanka rework isn’t locked in for Y5S3, but all fingers point towards the Russian gunner getting his long-awaited overhaul in a couple of months. There’s two reasons for this ⁠— he’s appearing more prominently in leaker videos, and he’s getting an Elite skin.

Tachanka’s rework will feature the Spetsnaz operator losing his turret, instead gaining the LMG as his primary weapon. He will have access to an incendiary grenade launcher in its place, giving him great area denial.

His Elite skins looks similar to Bandit’s Axle 13 skin, featuring Tachanka topless and flaunting his tattoos. However, one thing did stay on ⁠— and that’s his helmet. Players should be able to pick Tachanka’s Elite skin up for 1620 Renown once it hits the in-game store.

BUT WAIT!

THERE IS MORE!

{-}7 pic.twitter.com/hNhdzpJmS7 — ESL Rainbow Six (@ESLRainbowSix) February 16, 2020

Attrition Arcade playlist

New season equals new Arcade playlist to have fun with for a couple of weeks while it’s live. It was Golden Gun and Stolen Goods earlier in Year 5, and now it looks like the new playlist is going to be called Attrition.

“Every time a team wins a round, the Operators selected on that round remain locked for that team for the rest of the match,” the in-game tooltip notes.

If you are a one-trick pony, maybe stay away from Attrition. However, if you want to win in the ultimate flex, knock players down in a quick 3-0 by flexing your Operator pools in the upcoming Arcade playlist.

New Red Dot, Holo, 1.5x, and 2x scopes

New sights and scopes have also been spotted by dataminers ahead of Y5S3. There looks to be a new style of ACOG called the Scope 2.0x, while a 1.5x zoom sight is also on the cards. Updates to the Red Dot and Holo sights are also expected.

On top of the new scopes, a new setting is coming that will allow players to adjust the ADS sensitivity across all scopes to different figures. If you are a Kali and Glaz player and want to adjust your sensitivity while scoped in, this will come as a welcome change.

These are only the tip of the iceberg of what players can expect for the rest of Year 5. The replay system is coming, while map bans in Ranked touted at the Six Invitational should also be making their way to live servers soon.

There’s also been rumors of a new Secondary Hard Breach gadget, a Buck Elite skin, and a new Battle Pass coming on June 29. As always, we will keep you updated as these leaks become official ⁠— or get debunked.