Rainbow Six Siege Y6S3.1 update patch notes: Bug fixes and map tweaks

Rainbow Six Siege’s latest update is here, and servers will be down for a period of maintenance. Here are the Rainbow Six Siege Y6S3.1 update patch notes.

Rainbow Six Siege’s latest update, Operation Crystal Guard, has only just launched, but there’s always work to be done for Ubisoft when balancing and tweaking its long-running tactical shooter.

With that in mind, players can expect a period of server maintenance while the latest patch, 3.1, is applied on all platforms.

According to the game’s official Twitter account, fans can expect to be locked out at the following times while the update is rolled out – with around 30 minutes of downtime for each.

PC: 9AM ET / 1PM UTC

9AM ET / 1PM UTC Xbox: 10AM ET / 2PM UTC

10AM ET / 2PM UTC PlayStation: 11AM ET / 3PM UTC

Without further ado, then, here are the Rainbow Six Siege Y6S3.1 update patch notes.

Rainbow Six Siege Y6S3.1 update patch size

While Google Stadia players won’t need to download anything, those on other platforms can expect around 1GB.

Here are the confirmed patch sizes:

Ubisoft Connect: 1.29 GB

Steam: 847.7 MB

Xbox One: 1.07 GB

Xbox Series X: 1.56 GB

PS4: 1.46 GB

PS5: 1.07 GB

Rainbow Six Siege Y6S3.1 update patch notes

Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of Ubisoft.

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – After spawning with Blitz or Montagne and switching PC windows, hip-fire spread is reduced.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED – The operator can lean and clip inside the electrical box at EXT Garage on Villa map.

FIXED – Various asset issues on Bank map.

FIXED – Various collision issues on Coastline map.

FIXED – Various LOD issues on multiple maps.

OPERATORS

FIXED – The refill SFX for Lesion’s GU is not triggered.

FIXED – When shooting Clash’s CCE Shield with Kali’s CSRX 300, the operator will not receive the Guard Break state nor the animation.

FIXED – Osa’s bullet impact decals disappear when deploying her Talon-8 Shield.

FIXED – The first-person camera is offset inside Maestro’s Evil Eye when a player spectates through it.

USER EXPERIENCE