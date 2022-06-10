How to fix Rainbow Six Siege matchmaking error code 2-0x0000D00A

If you’re wondering how to fix the matchmaking error in Rainbow Six Siege. we’ve got your back with some possible solutions for error code 2-0x0000D00A on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

The matchmaking error is denoted by the “Error Code 2-0x0000D00A” in Rainbow Six Siege. It’s annoying and has been present in the game for a long time now, but there are multiple fixes for the issue.

If you’re facing difficulties connecting to the matchmaking servers of Rainbow Six Siege, here’s how to fix error code 2-0x0000D00A.

How to fix Rainbow Six Siege matchmaking error on Xbox & PlayStation

If you’re still facing Error Code 2-0x0000D00A while playing on your Xbox or PlayStation, try following these steps:

Check if your internet connection is working properly. If not, report it to your Internet Service Provider (ISP).

is working properly. If not, report it to your Internet Service Provider (ISP). Plug in an ethernet cable .

. Power Cycle your console (turn it off for 60 seconds and restart).

your console (turn it off for 60 seconds and restart). Enable UPnP (contact your ISP for help).

(contact your ISP for help). Rainbow Six Siege uses some specific ports to ensure smooth gameplay for the players. You may be able to ask your ISP to forward the following ports: TCP : 80, 443 ( Xbox ) | 80, 443, 3478, 3479, 3480 ( PS4 ) UDP : 3074​, 6150, 10000-10099 ( Xbox ) | 3478, 3479, 3658, 6115, 10000-10099​ ( PS4 )



How to fix Rainbow Six Siege matchmaking error on PC

In case you’re facing a matchmaking error on PC, follow this simple set of steps:

Check if your internet connection is working properly.

is working properly. Restart your router.

your Restart your PC.

your Switch to a wired connection .

. Enable UPnP (contact your ISP for help).

(contact your ISP for help). Here are the ports that Rainbow Six Siege uses for PC servers: TCP : 13000, 13005, 13200, 14000, 14001, 14008, 14020, 14021, 14022, 14023, 14024 UDP : 6015

Reset the Hosts file .

. Flush DNS.

If everything fails, the best option for you would be to contact Ubisoft support for further assistance.

How to check Rainbow Six Siege server status?

If you ever run into a matchmaking error or something similar in Rainbow Six Siege, make sure to check the server status page from Ubisoft.

This gives detailed information on the status of the servers located globally for all supported platforms, since you may not be alone in experiencing error code 2-0x0000D00A.

That's everything you need to know about how to fix the matchmaking error in Rainbow Six Siege.

