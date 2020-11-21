 Cyclops Athlete Gaming avoid ban after throwing Rainbow Six match - Dexerto
Cyclops Athlete Gaming avoid ban after throwing Rainbow Six match

Published: 21/Nov/2020 4:03

by Andrew Amos
Cyclops Athlete Gaming Rainbow Six player
Ubisoft

One of APAC’s most prestigious Rainbow Six teams, Cyclops Athlete Gaming, has avoided disqualifications and suspensions after the team was found guilty of throwing a Pro League match to get better seeding.

Cyclops Athlete Gaming were put under the microscope after the team admitted to throwing a Rainbow Six match in the APAC North League to secure better seeding for the November Major.

In their October 22 game against QConfirm, the CAG players intentionally picked off-meta compositions and played below their level. If they lost, they could secure second seed heading into the Major, as Cloud9 would no longer be able to finish above them due to the nature of the Swiss format.

Rainbow 6 APAC CYCLOPS athlete gaming
Rainbow 6 APAC
Cyclops Athlete Gaming have avoided any major punishment after they were found guilty of throwing a Rainbow Six match.

Now, a month later, Ubisoft has finally handed down their judgment on the throw, claiming the team’s “unusual conduct” broke the global ruleset, regardless of whether losing was to their benefit or not.

“Unusual conduct was noticed from players on the Cyclops Athlete Gaming team during their match against QConﬁrm. Various actions made by their players brought into question the seriousness with which they were playing this league game,” Ubisoft stated.

“The investigation conducted with the help of our partner in the region showed that Cyclops Athlete Gaming acted in a non-competitive manner that strictly goes against the Global Rulebook.”

However, Ubisoft were lenient in their punishments for the throw. They noted that Cyclops acted in their own best interests, and their actions revealed a flaw in the system.

The players themselves managed to escape suspensions, and the organization as a whole will be able to compete in the upcoming Asia-Pacific Major. However, coach Hibiki ‘XQQ’ Motoyama was banned by Ubisoft for six months for admitting to throwing matches on Twitter.

XQQ left his post at Cyclops Athlete Gaming days after the drama, and is now the coach of Absolute Jupiter’s Valorant team. It’s unclear if Riot are going to transfer XQQ’s coaching ban in Rainbow Six to Valorant.

The organization was fined $5,000 USD.

Cyclops Athlete Gaming will also retain their second seed for the November APAC Major. They will play the winner of GUTS Gaming and Cloud9 on November 25.

Call of Duty

First Black Ops Cold War competitive ruleset announced: modes, maps and bans

Published: 21/Nov/2020 2:54 Updated: 21/Nov/2020 3:08

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Call of Duty League Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch

Activision-Blizzard has announced the first set of Black Ops Cold War competitive settings ahead of the Call of Duty League 2021 season, with more tweaks and changes expected to come as time goes on.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has officially released around the world now. There’s still a couple of months until the next Call of Duty League season is expected to kick off though, with a full schedule yet to be announced.

However, to get the ball rolling, a list of all the competitive settings has been revealed. Naturally, it sets the rules for the upcoming season and includes everything from maps and modes to more nuanced things such as restrictions and bans.

Keep in mind, though, that these rules aren’t permanent. They are subject to change as time goes on and feedback from players is taken on board. Still, they have to start somewhere, and the first draft will serve as the foundation ahead of the upcoming season.

Call of Duty League Black Ops Cold War
CDL
The Call of Duty League is governed by a set of rules and regulations that are subject to change.

Competitive Rule Set V1.0

Maps & Modes:

Hardpoint

  • Cartel 
  • Checkmate 
  • Crossroads
  • Garrison 
  • Moscow

Search & Destroy: 

  • Checkmate
  • Crossroads
  • Garrison 
  • Miami 
  • Moscow 

Control:

  • Checkmate 
  • Garrison 
  • Moscow

Restricted Items:

Primary Weapons: 

  • All LMGs 

Secondary Weapons: 

  • All Shotguns 
  • All Launchers 
  • All Special Weapons 

Attachments 

Body

  • SWAT 5MW Laser Sight
  • Ember Sighting Point 

Stock

  • Dual Wield 

Tactical

  • Stimshot
  • Decoy

Lethal

  • C4
  • Semtex
  • Tomahawk 

Field Upgrade

  • Proximity Mine
  • Field Mic
  • Gas Mine

Perks: 

Perk 1

  • Paranoia 
  • Forward Intel

Perk 2

  • Tracker 

Wildcard:

  • Danger Close 

Scorestreaks: 

  • Combat Bow 
  • Spy Plane 
  • Counter Spy Plane
  • Care Package
  • Sentry Turret
  • Air Patrol 

These competitive rulesets are always subject to change. These are only the baselines rules as well: the Gentlemen’s Agreements that players form between each other will also be in place.

If and when that happens, the list will be updated to reflect those changes. For more information, you can visit the official Call of Duty League site here.