How to register for $250k PUBG PCS5 Americas Open Qualifiers

The PUBG Continental Series brings together some of the very best PUBG teams across your continent, and you and your team can register for the Series 5 Americas tournament to compete for a whopping $250,000.

With open qualifiers right around the corner, the PUBG Continental Series allows everyone to compete against the very best and provides the opportunity to really pave a career for yourself.

With up to 240 teams taking part in the open qualifiers, the event is sure to be a grueling test for any squad in the Americas.

So, if you’re based in North America or Latin America, and want the chance to prove yourself, here’s how you can register for the open qualifiers.

Advertisement

$250k PCS5 open qualifier registration

Registering for the PCS5 open qualifiers couldn’t be more simple, as long as you’ve got your team of 4 sorted and ready to go.

You can register for the qualifiers up until August 9, with the matches themselves starting on August 11. You can sign up on the GLL tournament page, and while you’re there you can read up on the rules, check out the competition and more.

PCS5 Americas open qualifier: Format & schedule

The PCS5 open qualifiers get started on August 11, with up to 80 teams in North America and 160 in Latin America taking part and teams progressing or dropping out each day.

Round of 64 Dates: August 11-12

August 11-12 Round of 32 Dates: August 14-15

August 14-15 Round of 16 Dates: August 17-18

Teams will play six matches each round, with the top eight from each region progressing to the PCS5 Americas group stage and, whoever is good enough to get that far, the grand finals.