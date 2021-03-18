Convicted cheater returns to competitive PUBG after 2 year ban - Dexerto

Professional PUBG player Can ‘TEXQS’ Ozdemir was banned from pro play back in 2019 for cheating in public games, but has announced his return to the competitive scene.

If there’s one thing esports fans can’t stand, it’s cheating. This is echoed in the policies behind most major esports competitions, where any form of unprofessional play lands you a suspension.

This is exactly what happened to PUBG pro player TEXQS, who was caught using an unauthorized program in his games. While no evidence of misconduct was found in his professional matches, the incident earned him a two year ban from PUBG esports.

Advertisement

However, 2021 marks his return to play, and fans aren’t exactly pleased.

TEXQS PUBG return

A tweet from March 18, the first since September 2020, announced that the former Pittsburg Knights player was back and looking to set the record straight with a new team.

Read More: Warzone devs confirm another ban wave to remove cheaters before Season 2

Writing that he’s “officially unbanned from PUBG and open to any offers,” he followed his announcement tweet up by writing: “I will do my best to grind and get back on top.”

I will do my best to grind and get back on top. — TEXQS (@TEXQS) March 18, 2021

It goes without saying, though, that PUBG fans everywhere are pretty outraged to see his return, and they’ve taken to Twitter to voice their irritation and concerns.

Advertisement

PUBG cheater’s return causes fan backlash

TEXQS was hardly welcomed with open arms by the PUBG community, who seem reluctant to support him after the ban.

One respondent simply wrote “once a cheater, always a cheater,” which remains the top comment on the post with 23 likes.

na, once a cheater always a cheater — FeverishTV (@FeverishTv) March 18, 2021



Another replied with “stay away cheater” and recalled being “headshot from over 500 meters away” while moving by the player.

Stay away cheater. I remember you killing me with a ridiculous Kar98 headshot from over 500 meters away while I was moving. This was the final game in the second round of PGI 2018 lan qualifiers, my team ended up being one point short to advance to the next round because of that. — RealSharkLife (@BTTLGRNDSHRK) March 18, 2021

In response to the idea of returning to the peak of his game, one Twitter user pointed out that “you were at the top since you cheated,” and is clearly sceptical of TEXQS’ integrity.

U were in the top since you cheated probably u wouldnt even be in groupstage of any tournament maybe not even closed quals KEKW — Zatrixus (@ZatrixusFPS) March 18, 2021

Only time will tell if both the professional and casual PUBG community accept the outcast one more, but judging by fan reactions it doesn’t seem likely any time soon.