 Will Niantic reintroduce Pokemon Go bonuses amid new lockdowns? - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Will Niantic reintroduce Pokemon Go bonuses amid new lockdowns?

Published: 31/Oct/2020 21:31

by Paul Cot

Share

Pokemon Go

A stream of ongoing bonuses were added to Pokemon Go following the initial madness in March. They were removed at the beginning of October but with new lockdowns on the horizon could they once again return?

Pokemon Go is a game that requires you to leave your home, at least to get the most out of it. However, the developers of the mobile game, Niantic, were quick to react to the initial lockdowns quickly making it playable from the comfort of your own home.

They achieved this through adding semi-permanent bonuses, in-game benefits if you will. Some of these still remain and will presumably stay for several months yet.

Egg Hatch Bonus
@PokemonGoApp
A lot of trainers weren’t happy when Niantic removed the half egg hatch distance bonus…

Current bonuses

They can be found under ‘Special bonuses’ section within the Pokemon Go ‘Today’ tab in the app. They are currently as follows:

  • Open 1.5x as many Gifts
  • No walking requirement for the GO Battle League
  • Boosted damage for Trainers battling remotely in raids
  • 2x Incense duration

Removed bonuses that could return

With lockdowns being reintroduced all over the world though, Niantic may take the decision to re-add the following:

  • Half egg hatch distance
  • Increased Incense effectiveness
  • Buddy Pokemon to bring you Gifts
  • Increased Gift drops when spinning PokeStops


In addition to these bonuses, there have been an increasing number of Pokemon Go events in recent months. This could be another tactic to make the game more stay at home friendly.

That’s on top of Niantic adding remote Raid Battles. The usually hard to come by Remote Raid Passes can currently be obtained for free as well, so make sure you take advantage of it while you can.

Even with the half egg hatch distance, trainers unable to leave their homes will struggle hatching eggs, but with the discount in play it at least becomes viable. Meanwhile, catching Pokemon and Raid Battles shouldn’t be an issue due to the respective increased spawn locations and remote raids.

Pokemon

How to get Poipole, Cosmog, Naganadel & Cosmoem in Pokemon Crown Tundra

Published: 31/Oct/2020 0:00 Updated: 31/Oct/2020 1:19

by Brent Koepp
Poipole, Cosmog, Naganadel
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp

Share

Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword & Shield’s latest DLC, The Crown Tundra, has some hidden Legendary ‘mons that you will want to get your hands on. Here is how to obtain Sun & Moon legendaries Poipole, Cosmog, Naganadel, and Cosmoem.

The Pokemon franchise entered its eighth generation with the debut of Sword & Shield in 2019. Its second major DLC, The Crown Tundra, dropped on October 22, and brought a host of Legendary monsters to the Galar region.

Trainers looking to complete everything the update has to offer will want to obtain the Sun & Moon Legendaries Poipole, Cosmog, Naganadel, Cosmoem. Here is how you can obtain these hidden rare characters.

Poipole, Cosmog and Cosmoem
Game Freak / YouTube: Austin John Plays
Sword & Shield players can get these epic Sun & Moon Legendaries as a bonus.

How to get hidden Sun & Moon Pokemon in Crown Tundra

In 2017, Game Freak introduced the Ultra editions of Sun & Moon on the 3DS. The expanded titles included new Legendaries and a whole host of additional creatures for Trainers to catch.

Two of those ‘mons were Poipole & its evolution Naganadel. Gen 7 players will be familiar with the adorable Cosmog, who accompanies popular character Lillie throughout the story.

Thankfully Sword & Shield also lets you catch these epic creatures – despite them not actually being a part of the new Pokedex. Here are the steps to obtaining them.

Cosmog

cosmog pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Cosmog is a Psychic-type Legendary.
  • Step 1: Complete Crown Tundra Legendary hint one. Or more specifically, progress the game until you fight either Glastrier or Spectrier in the town of Freezington.
  • Step 2: After beating either horse Legendary, look for the house with a lady sitting on a crate in front of it. Enter it, you will find an old woman with a pet Cosmog she calls Fwoofy.
  • Step 3: After talking to her, the woman will give you Cosmog for saving the town after beating Glastrier or Spectrier.
  • Step 4: Unfortunately, it is shiny locked. Though, you can evolve it (check out our guide further down).

Poipole

poipole pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
Poipole is a Poison-type.
  • Step 1: Trainers must beat the Crown Tundra’s main story first – that means completing Legendary hints 1 through 3. After a cutscene, Peony will drop clue four on the floor. Go to the Max Lair and talk to him about it.
  • Step 2: You now need to complete clue four. To do this, you need to catch Necrozma in Dynamax Adventures.
  • Step 3: After catching the Sun & Moon Legendary, talk to Peony who will officially check off Legend 4. Poipole, however, will only spawn if you’ve also caught five Ultra Beasts as well. For example: Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, and Guzzlord.
  • Step 4: After beating them and completing Legendary Hint 4 by talking to Peony, Poipole will literally spawn next to the scientist in front of the Dynamax Adventure entrance. The purple monster is given to you, and hovers in front of the green electronic board.

Naganadel

Naganadel
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
Naganadel evolves from Poipole.
  • Step 1: Now that you have Poipole, fast travel to any Pokemon Center and go to the man at the counter to the left of the entrance. Talk to him to re-learn an old move.
  • Step 2: Have Poipole learn Dragon Pulse (it’s the first move at the top of the list).
  • Step 3: Your monster should already be a high level by default, so now just use a single Rare Candy to trigger its evolution.
  • Step 4: And that’s it, your Poipole will now have evolved into Naganadel.

Cosmoem

cosmoem pokemon sword shield
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
Cosmoem evolves into either Solgaleo or Lunala depending on what version of the game you have.
  • Step 1: As an extra bonus, you can also evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem at level 43. Unfortunately the ‘mon only level five, so use Experience Candy XL to boost it.
  • Step 2: In Pokemon Sword, you can then evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo at level 53, and Lunala for Shield owners.

While getting these Pokemon will not help you complete this Dex, many dedicated Trainers will no doubt want to add them to their Gen 8 collection. Not to mention, there are plenty of Sun & Moon fans in the community.

It’s not entirely clear whether Crown Tundra will be Sword & Shield’s final DLC. However, the October 22 update is the last content pack for the RPG’s Expansion Pass. Only time will tell if this is the finale for the Galar region.